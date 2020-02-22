Local sorority hosts first Black Business Expo

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local sorority held a business expo this weekend.

The Nu Gamma Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. hosted the inaugural Black Business Expo today.

Organizers say the expo connects and showcases businesses throughout the West Tennessee area.

“One thing about bringing it to the community is the fact that we are trying to do our best to let everyone know that there are black businesses here and they need support from everyone, not just from the African Americans, but just everything they have to offer and it’s also about unity and bringing us together as a community in a safe environment,” said sorority president Krystal Barnes.

There were also live performances during the expo.

Organizers say this is the first business expo and they hope to make this an annual event.