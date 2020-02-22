Family, friends release balloons for loved one’s birthday

JACKSON, Tenn.–30-year-old Thomas Curry Jr. died last October in a shooting.

Family and friends released balloons for his upcoming birthday at Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Curry would be 31 on Tuesday.

Family members say they miss him dearly.

His dad, Thomas Curry, says his favorite memory of his son was wrestling.

“He had this thing called 316, I can’t think of it right now {Stone Cold Steve Austin}. We used to slam onto the bed a lot, and stuff like that. I think about that all the time. I think about that more than I think about anything,” Curry said.

The group also held a celebration at the Fraternal Order of Police lodge.