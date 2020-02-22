Jackson takes “Polar Plunge” for good cause

JACKSON, Tenn. — The annual Polar Plunge was held today at Aloha Pools and Spa in Jackson.

Organizers say several groups participated in the chilling challenge as a way to raise funds for the area Special Olympics for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

It’s also a great way to have some fun while supporting a great cause.

“In our area alone, we have about 1200 athletes and what we do with that money is we use for travel, uniforms, ribbons, awards, if we have to have transportation we pay for rentals like at the Lift for the kids to come and swim so different things like that in our area,” said Director of Recreation Randi Ezelle.

Prizes like trophies and t-shirts were handed out at the end of the event.