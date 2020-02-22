Tennessee officially nicknamed “The Volunteer State”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee is now officially nicknamed the Volunteer State under a bill signed by Gov. Bill Lee.

The governor signed the legislation in a video posted on Twitter on Friday.

Tennessee first became known as “The Volunteer State” during the War of 1812 due to its prominent role of sending 1,500 volunteer soldiers.

However, despite the popularity of the nickname, the bill’s sponsors say it was never officially adopted into Tennessee’s statutes.

According to the secretary of state’s website, the War of 1812 thrust Tennessee into the national spotlight by showcasing its “military and political prowess.”