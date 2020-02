JACKSON, Tenn.–Let the good times roll!

Saturday, west Tennesseans partied with a purpose.

Hundreds filled the Jackson Country Club for the 27th annual Mardi Gras Masquerade.

Attendees enjoyed a sit down dinner at the Mardi Gras ball, and looked at class projects.

The celebration was more than just beads and dancing, it was also a benefit auction for St. Mary’s School.