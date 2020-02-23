Crockett County Sheriff issues update in the search for Brandon Hensley

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Crockett county Sheriff Troy Klyce released a statement this afternoon regarding the search for Brandon Hensley.



Hensley went missing sometime Monday February 17th, and Sunday authorities say they have found the body of who they believe to be Hensley.

He was located in Haywood county, just outside of Crockett county.

The body will be sent to Memphis for an autopsy pending positive identification, as well as a forensic examination.

Sheriff Klyce says they will be continuing this investigation.