Local church holds special program for former teacher

DENMARK, Tenn. – A local church held a special celebration Sunday.

The Denmark Baptist Church held a program honoring Roscoe Burton. Burton was an influential teacher for 27 years at West High School. Church members say the last class of 1969 put this event together for Burton and they celebrated with music and prayer.

“We are going to give him a plaque with all the names of the class of 1969. It will be on the wall in Denmark Baptist Church and we also have a shirt with pictures of all the students that graduated from West High is on the back of the shirts. We are just going to glorify him and give him all the praises while he lives,” said Reverend William Nelson Jr.

Burton was also the deacon for over 50 years at Denmark Baptist Church.