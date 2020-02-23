Local worship leader releases new album

JACKSON, Tenn.–

A local church celebrates one of their worship leaders new album.

Sunday Worship leader Travis Cottrell of Englewood Baptist Church, is letting his church hear some of his new music.

His album is called Spirit Rise.

It’s one of the many albums Cottrell has.

“Travis Cottrell our Worship Leader has written a new album, he released it a couple weeks ago, and this is the concert for that album,” said Paul Priddy Executive Pastor of Englewood Baptist Church.

The Spirit Rise album is available for purchase on Amazon.