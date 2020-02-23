Rescue crews search for missing man in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. – Rescue crews continue to search for a missing man in Hardeman County.

On Friday, February 21st at approximately 6:24pm, the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a vehicle partially submerged in the backwater of the Hatchie River off of Highway 64 near mile marker 16.

The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, Bolivar Police Department, Hardeman County Rescue Squad and Fayette County Rescue Squad contributed in the search, even searching by air.

Authorities believe the vehicle was driving eastbound on Highway 64 by Kenny Ray Pulse. They believe pulse left the roadway sometime Friday morning between the hours of 4 and 6 am.

Rescue crews have been searching for pulse since 6:30 Friday afternoon.

Kenny Ray Pulse is still missing at this time and Sheriff Doolen says anyone with information on his whereabouts or the incident is asked to contact the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 658-3971.