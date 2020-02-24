Chance for Thunderstorms Through Early Evening

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Monday, February 24th

Showers have been off and on for most of the day but a cold front is forecast to move through the area this evening. We’ve had 19.14″ of rain so far this Winter, making it the 13th wettest on record. The cold front will come through this evening adding more rain to that tally and bringing a chance for thunderstorms between 5 p.m. and 10 o’clock.



TONIGHT

Due to a marginal amount of energy in the atmosphere, there’s a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The primary risk focused on large hail and damaging winds. The threat for severe weather also appears more likely near the Mississippi River than it does near the Tennessee River. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 40s by sunrise Tuesday.

Skies will continue to be cloudy tomorrow with only a few breaks of sunshine. We’ll remain mild during the afternoon Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 50s. There’s a slight chance for light rain in the late afternoon and evening but I’m monitoring the potential for snow on Wednesday – stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com