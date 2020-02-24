Community gathers to pray for 3 missing boaters

TROY, Tenn. — Many students at Obion County Central High School were emotional because two of their classmates have yet to be found.

“We want the parents to know that we’re going to support their kids as best as we can,” assistant principal Craig Rogers said.

Several from the Obion County Central High School community came out to pray for two of their own.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, two 15-year-old students from the high school and a 43-year-old man were in a fishing tournament at the Pickwick Lake over the weekend.

On Sunday, the three were reported missing, and on Monday the boat they were believed to be in was found near Pickwick Dam near Savannah.

“We’re a tight knit community, and we just feel like it’s going to be in our best interest to try to bring everyone together,” Rogers said.

He says counselors were available for students and faculty during school on Monday.

“Want to do the best we can to help people deal with the situation. Right now there’s a lot of unanswered questions,” Rogers said.

Questions this community prays will be answered soon.

“Please continue to keep our students and our people involved in your thoughts and your prayers,” Rogers said.