High School Basketball Scores (Feb. 24)
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local high school basketball scores from February 24, 2020:
GIRLS:
District 13 AAA
Hardin County 71 / Dyer County 64
District 14 A
Peabody 56 / Madison 53
Gibson County 60 / Humboldt 45
District 14 AA
Chester County 63 / Scotts Hill 60
McNairy 45 / South Side 44
BOYS:
District 13 A
Lake County 58 / South Fulton 49
Union City 54 / Bradford 36
District 13 AA
Crockett County 50 / Westview 39
South Gibson 69 / Dyersburg 65 (OT)
District 15 AA
Fayette Ware 68 / Ripley 52
Covington 71 / Bolivar 62