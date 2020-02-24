High School Basketball Scores (Feb. 24)

Alex Northcut

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local high school basketball scores from February 24, 2020:

GIRLS:

District 13 AAA

Hardin County 71 / Dyer County 64

 

District 14 A

Peabody 56 / Madison 53

Gibson County 60 / Humboldt 45

 

District 14 AA

Chester County 63 / Scotts Hill 60

McNairy 45 / South Side 44

 

 

BOYS:

District 13 A

Lake County 58 / South Fulton 49

Union City 54 / Bradford 36

 

District 13 AA

Crockett County 50 / Westview 39

South Gibson 69 / Dyersburg 65 (OT)

 

District 15 AA

Fayette Ware 68 / Ripley 52

Covington 71 / Bolivar 62

Related Posts