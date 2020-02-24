Local College continues Black History Month celebrations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College continues to celebrate Black History Month.

One of these events that is free and open to the public will be taking place Tuesday, February 25. It is called the 1619 forum.

“Where we are observing the 400th anniversary of African people coming to the Jamestown, Virginia settlement, and we will be looking at the impact of 400 years of enslavement on African-American religion, culture and identity,” said Ameera Graves, with Lane College.

On Wednesday night, Graves says the Lane College band program will be presenting a concert.

“Wednesday night, to Chuck Rainey, a renowned electric based guitarist who attended Lane College 60 years ago, and he is returning. We are paying homage to him because he has been one of the most sought out after basis in the music industry, having worked with Jimmy Hendrix, Ringo Star, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, Barbara Streisand. The list goes on,” said Graves.

The celebration doesn’t stop there.

“We will culminate the week on Friday night, February 28, 6:00 at the CMAC auditorium with feature performances by the Lane College Concert Choir, Lane College Jazz Band and the Dave Clark Memorial Band, which pays homage to another music industry history maker who was a Lane College graduate,” said Graves.

Some of the students say they are excited.

“I will be attending the Chuck Rainey experience. He used to go here at Lane and I heard he’s like very popular with his guitar and everything, so I want to hear what he has to say,” student Brashae Rice said.

“Learn more about how far we actually came because since 1882 Lane College has grown,” student Keyontae Wallace said. “I feel like I would learn more about how far the whole African-American movement has actually moved since, since we’ve been here.”

Representatives from Lane College and the local NAACP will be speaking at the 1619 forum. For more information, you can contact the college at (731) 426-7500.