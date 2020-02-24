Mugshots : Madison County : 02/21/20 – 02/24/20 February 24, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/39Mason Keen Simple domestic assault, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 2/39Adrian Thomas Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/39Alesha Monteque Shoplifting/theft of property, resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 4/39Amber Carnell Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 5/39Andre S McNeal Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/39Antonio Reyes Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 7/39Clifton Barham Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/39Dawn Yseult Partee Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/39Deangelo Hall Theft over $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 10/39Deqwon Nelson Forgery, identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 11/39Henry Gardner Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/39Hillary Jones Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/39Jalen Coleman Forgery, identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 14/39James Cook Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/39Jarvis Regel Gill Driving under the influence, public indecency/indecent exposure Show Caption Hide Caption 16/39Jeremy Pittman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/39John Edward Euell Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 18/39Jose Duarte Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 19/39Joshua Stigler Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 20/39Julia Merial Smith Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 21/39Justin George Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 22/39Justin Lynn Petty Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 23/39Kaylen Hopewell Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 24/39Keanna Lloyd Carjacking, robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 25/39Landon Waddell Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 26/39Latisha Harvey Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 27/39Leah Nicole Rider Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 28/39Marcellus Winfrey Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 29/39Marcus W Perkins Reckless driving, drag racing Show Caption Hide Caption 30/39Marrikus Nesby Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 31/39Maurice Oneill Theft under $1000, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 32/39Melvin Holcomb Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 33/39Michael Jones Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 34/39Michelle Musgraves Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 35/39Mahummed Pirtle Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 36/39Rebecka Guise Theft of property under $1000/embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 37/39Rico Jovan Fuller Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 38/39Rosland Sangster Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 39/39Savanna Schulte Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/21/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/24/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest