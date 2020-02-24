Mugshots : Madison County : 02/21/20 – 02/24/20

1/39 Mason Keen Simple domestic assault, evading arrest

2/39 Adrian Thomas Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

3/39 Alesha Monteque Shoplifting/theft of property, resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest

4/39 Amber Carnell Possession of methamphetamine



5/39 Andre S McNeal Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/39 Antonio Reyes Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

7/39 Clifton Barham Failure to appear

8/39 Dawn Yseult Partee Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/39 Deangelo Hall Theft over $10,000

10/39 Deqwon Nelson Forgery, identity theft

11/39 Henry Gardner Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/39 Hillary Jones Violation of community corrections



13/39 Jalen Coleman Forgery, identity theft

14/39 James Cook Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/39 Jarvis Regel Gill Driving under the influence, public indecency/indecent exposure

16/39 Jeremy Pittman Failure to appear



17/39 John Edward Euell Driving under the influence

18/39 Jose Duarte Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving while unlicensed

19/39 Joshua Stigler Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest

20/39 Julia Merial Smith Disorderly conduct



21/39 Justin George Simple domestic assault

22/39 Justin Lynn Petty Failure to appear

23/39 Kaylen Hopewell Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

24/39 Keanna Lloyd Carjacking, robbery



25/39 Landon Waddell Driving on revoked/suspended license

26/39 Latisha Harvey Shoplifting/theft of property

27/39 Leah Nicole Rider Driving while unlicensed

28/39 Marcellus Winfrey Failure to appear



29/39 Marcus W Perkins Reckless driving, drag racing

30/39 Marrikus Nesby Driving on revoked/suspended license

31/39 Maurice Oneill Theft under $1000, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

32/39 Melvin Holcomb Driving on revoked/suspended license



33/39 Michael Jones Violation of probation

34/39 Michelle Musgraves Violation of probation

35/39 Mahummed Pirtle Driving on revoked/suspended license

36/39 Rebecka Guise Theft of property under $1000/embezzlement



37/39 Rico Jovan Fuller Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to comply

38/39 Rosland Sangster Aggravated assault

39/39 Savanna Schulte Simple domestic assault















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/21/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/24/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.