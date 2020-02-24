Officials continue search for man in Hardeman Co.

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities in Hardeman County are continuing the search for Kenny “Ray” Pulse.

The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a partially submerged vehicle in the backwater Hatchie River off Highway 64 near mile marker 16 around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

The vehicle that was found is believed to be Pulse’s, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office believes he ran off the road sometime between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., while traveling in the eastbound lane.

Anyone with information on Pulse’s location is asked to call the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 658-3971.