Passport fair coming to Jackson post office

JACKSON, Tenn. — Post offices in Tennessee are hosting passport fairs on Saturday, Feb. 29, for customers who intend to travel internationally.

For the Hub City, our passport fair will be held at the main post office located at 200 MLK Boulevard from 9 to 1.

As an added bonus, a passport can also be used in place of a Real ID compliant license in order to board a plane for domestic travel beginning Oct. 1, 2020.

Fairs serve customers on a first come, first served basis. No appointments are needed.

The fees listed must be paid with a personal check or money order.

The passport fair offices also offer passport photo services.

There is a $35 processing/acceptance fee and a $15 fee for photos, which can be paid for by cash, personal check, debit and credit cards or money order.

Travelers are encouraged to apply for a passport several months before they are scheduled to travel overseas.

However, for an additional fee, the state department will expedite the application and process it within three weeks.

For more information about passport application requirements and to download forms, visit the State Department’s travel website at www.travel.state.gov.