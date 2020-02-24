Real ID signup coming to Ballpark at Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will be issuing Real ID credentials Friday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ballpark at Jackson parking lot.

To ensure you can travel by air after October 1st, 2020, you must have a Real ID.

You will need the following proofs of identity:

An original birth certificate OR valid U.S. passport. An original Social Security card OR payroll stub OR W-2/1099 tax form. TWO forms of Tennessee residence: a current utility bill, voter registration, drivers license, bank statement, auto/home/life insurance policy.

The cost is between $8 and $28, and only debit or credit will be accepted. No cash or checks.

If your last name is different on any of the documents, you will need to show proof of change (a marriage license or divorce decree).

You’ll be required to fill out an application as well.

To sign up for an available slot, click here.