Renovation begins on local hospital’s NICU

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local hospital is breaking down walls for a new and improved unit.

At Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, they plan to expand and renovate the Ayers Children’s Medical Center’s NICU.

The project includes 26 beds which allows more families to spend time with their babies.

On Monday, families, hospital staff, Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris and children gathered to share a few words and take the first hammer to the walls to begin the project.

This is the only level three NICU between Memphis and Nashville.

“We will definitely improve the environment of which we are providing care for our babies, and it’s our babies in our families that matter most to me and we’re very, very excited about this event,” Ayers Children’s Medical Center and West Tennessee Women’s Center executive director Deena Kail said.

The construction should be finished by January 2021.