Savannah resident named ambassador for down syndrome awareness organization

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Palyn Gore of Savannah was announced this week as an ambassador for Nothing Down, an organization aiming to change the way the world views Down syndrome.

Two-year-old Palyn is one of 29 new ambassadors from across the globe.

She was chosen to represent Nothing Down and, alongside her family, will assist the organization through community outreach, fundraising and social media for promotion for the duration of 2020.

The mission of Nothing Down is to provide support, advocacy, education, and opportunities for individuals and families that have been touched by Down syndrome.

The organization produces documentaries, viral photo and video projects, an annual calendar, and social media campaigns that highlight the promise and beauty of individuals with Down syndrome.

Nothing Down also runs several programs including Blessing Baskets of Hope, which supports new and expectant parents of babies with Down syndrome, and a nationwide World Down Syndrome Day school program that celebrates differences and fosters acceptance among students.

Palyn and her 28 fellow ambassadors were announced this week through a slideshow on the Nothing Down Facebook page.

To keep up with the ambassadors and their mission, visit their website.