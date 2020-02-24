Search continues for 3 missing boaters on Tennessee River

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, three boaters on the Tennessee River, near the Pickwick Dam, went missing over the weekend.

“We’re conducting a search for three missing boaters that went missing Saturday afternoon. However we did not get the information until Sunday evening, approximately 9:00,” said Amy Snider, who is in charge of outreach and communications for TWRA.

Two 15-year-olds and a 43-year-old man, all from Obion County, are believed to have been in the bass boat.

Officials say they’re a part of the Obion County Central High School fishing club.

“They were fishing in a high school club tournament, and it was about five or six teams from Obion County that were down here fishing,” Snider said.

Obion County Director of Schools Tim Watkins confirmed that the two teens are both students at Obion County Central High School.

He said the families of the students have asked that the boys not be identified.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, the TWRA confirmed that the missing bass boat was found on the Tennessee River, below the dam near Savannah.

The teens and the adult with them have still not been found.

TWRA says the search Monday was suspended at dusk due to hazardous water conditions, but will resume Tuesday morning.

The TWRA says that due to an “overwhelming response” for volunteers, it is requested that volunteers be limited to experienced Obion County boaters.

Check-in will be at the Botel Ramp off Wharf Road in Hardin County Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

The TWRA says boaters should expect swift conditions and inclement weather.