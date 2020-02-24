Showers And Storms Today

Weather Update: Monday, February 24 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Scattered showers continue this morning across the region. At the surface there is a warm front that will continue lifting north across the Mid-South. Through this morning it will mainly provide light to moderate showers. Though a storm or two closer to the actual frontal boundary is not impossible. The front should lift north of the area after noon to so, placing West Tennessee in the warm sector. Cold air aloft associated with a broad upper low pressure system should be enough to steepen lapse rates and increase instability through the afternoon hours, especially if the sun shows up. Strong shear is expected to focus up over the area this afternoon, which should aid storms and help maintain a few organized clusters of storms, or even low top supercells. The main line of storms looks to arrive at the Mississippi River by 4:00 PM from east Arkansas, then shift east through about 6~7 PM for a line Martin, south to Jackson and Bolivar and then exiting West Tennessee by 9 PM. A few of the storms may be strong this afternoon, especially further west at onset.

