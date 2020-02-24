Boat found during search for missing teens, man

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has confirmed rescue crews located a boat belonging to three missing people at Pickwick Lake.

The bass boat is believed to have gone missing, along with two 15-year-olds and a 43-year-old man from the Obion Central High School club fishing team, on Pickwick Lake sometime Saturday. A news release from the TWRA says it was recovered Monday morning on the Tennessee River below the dam, near Savannah.

The three were reported missing Sunday around 9 p.m. after they failed to return from a club bass tournament.

The release says search efforts resumed Monday and are concentrated on the river.

Boats from the Hardin County Fire Department and TWRA are searching for the three individals.