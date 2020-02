Williams signs with Concordia

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — This afternoon, Humboldt’s Na’Kel Williams signed to further his athletic career with Concordia University Ann Arbor.

As a defensive lineman, Williams was awarded the District Defensive Lineman of the Year title, and multiple All-District selections in both his junior and senior years with the Vikings. At the end of his career, Williams averaged 8.0 tackles per game.