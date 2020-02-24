WRAP continues outreach for teen dating violence awareness

HENDERSON, Tenn. — February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

The Hardeman County Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program had an outreach event at Chester County High School Monday morning.

They were there to talk to teens who are looking to date or who are already in a relationship, giving them advice on what signs they should be looking for.

“Worried about who you’re talking to all of the time or wants to go through your phone or says that you can’t see your friends anymore. Stuff like that. Tries to keep you away from other people. That’s a definite red flag,” WRAP domestic violence advocate Lynnsey Park said.

According to the Dating Violence Statistics website, nearly 1.5 million high school students nationwide experience physical abuse from a dating partner in a single year.

One in three girls in the U.S. is a victim of physical, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner, a figure that far exceeds rates of other types of youth violence.