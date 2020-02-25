City council votes to move forward with public-private partnership

JACKSON, Tenn. — The city council had its say in the public-private partnership here in Jackson.

It all came down to today’s vote at the special called Jackson City Council meeting where they voted to move forward with the public-private partnership.

Councilman Johnny Dodd voted for the partnership.

“I think today was a vote for our youth that don’t have a vote,” Dodd said. “So it’s an opportunity for us to bring back inner schools back to our community.”

Under the agreement the city will build a new Madison Academic.

Councilman Paul Taylor says the argument today wasn’t over if we need the new schools.

“My vote was a ‘no’ vote because I just don’t think we’re doing this in the right way that was responsible for the tax payers,” Taylor said.

Other businesses in the community have offered to help pay for the new schools. West Tennessee Health Care has agreed to invest $2.1 million over the next seven years.

The Auxiliary Foundation at the University of Memphis has agreed to give almost $1 million over the next four years.

And the Community Redevelopment Agency will give 75% of its TIF growth in the city over the next seven years.

“We have to let the projects speak for themselves,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “No matter what we do, no matter what route we take, there are going to be people that think it’s not the best idea. That’s the beauty of the country we live in, everybody has their opinion.”

With today’s vote the partnership now moves to the closing date set for March 31 and then groundbreakings can begin.

Additionally, an amendment was added to today’s vote. The city will hire a professional owner representative to oversee the project and give monthly updates to the city council.