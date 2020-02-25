Donation account created for missing Obion Co. boaters

Administrators at Obion County Central High School have confirmed a bank account has been created to help the families of the three missing fishermen.

The account is set up through First Citizen’s Bank and there are three ways you can donate:

Donations can be made at any First Citizen’s Bank

Mailed to OCMA at PO Box 904 in Union City

Sent through Venmo to @OCMAfishermen

If you make a donation. Please specify that donations are being made to the Friends of Fishermen account.

Administrators say all donations will go to the families of the two teens and their 43-year-old chaperone.