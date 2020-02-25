Health department seeks volunteers for Medical Reserve Corps

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department seeks volunteers to join the Jackson-Madison Medical Reserve Corps.

The Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is a national network of volunteers, organized locally to improve the health and safety of communities.

In a disaster, MRC volunteers may be asked to assist in shelters, help distribute medicines, or provide information through community outreach and/or a call center.

Volunteers are invited to participate in preparedness exercises, community health activities, flu clinics, and other events.

“This is a great opportunity for people to give back to their community and help people in need,” Medical Reserve Corps Coordinator Keith Middleton said.

The MRC developed after the 9/11 attacks, when thousands of volunteers turned out to help. Local responders did not have any way to manage or identify these volunteers. As a result, the MRC was established to provide a way to credential, train, and activate volunteers during a disaster or public health emergency.

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to apply. Volunteers must be able to pass a background check.

Call the health department at (731) 927-8532 for more information or to apply. To fill out an application online, click here.