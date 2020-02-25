Hunters gathered for fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — Families, friends and local hunters gathered for a night of fun.

The fourth annual Jackson Hunters Night out raised money for Delta Waterfowl, a conservation group with the mission of protecting waterfowl hunting.

Organizers say they gave away some guns to people who attended. There was also a raffle, silent auction, door prizes and more.

“Well it is important important to raise money for Delta Waterfowl. We give a lot back to the local community. Our main goal is basically making duck or making duck hunters, so all our research projects and on-the-ground projects create ducks and then we also have big programs to get youth involved, university hunts and getting older guys back,” regional director Scot Marcin said.

Tickets were $100 each and VIP tables were $800.