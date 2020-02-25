Jersey Mike’s to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Boys & Girls Club of Jackson is joining forces with the Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurant located at 1081 Vann Drive in Jackson for the 10th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to fund local charities.

During the month of March, customers can make a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson at the participating Jersey Mike’s.

The campaign will culminate in Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 25, when the Jersey Mike’s location will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

“This March, we celebrate our 10th Annual Month of Giving, an idea inspired by one of our local franchise owners,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “Since then, we have raised more than $31 million with the support of our generous local owners, crew members and customers. This March, I invite you to come in and celebrate this milestone with us, and make a difference in your community.”

Last year’s Month of Giving campaign raised more than $7.3 million for 200 local charities nationwide.