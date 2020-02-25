Lane College hosts 1619 forum

JACKSON, Tenn. — Celebrations continue for Black History Month.

At Lane College, a special program called the 1619 forum was held in the McClure auditorium.

The panel discussion highlighted the 400th anniversary of Africans being brought to America to Jamestown, Virginia and forced into slavery.

“Last year was exactly 400 years since the first Africans landed in Jamestown, Virginia, and I wanted to do something, and I decided to organize this event,” said Dr. Azaria Mbughuni, with Lane College.

Leaders with Lane College say more Black History Month events are planned throughout the week on campus.

For more information contact Lane College at the (731) 426-7500.