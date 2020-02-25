Local leaders hope to improve library

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local leaders say they want a local library to be more of a community, not just a place to check out a book.

The Jackson-Madison County Library Board of Trustees met with a consultant Tuesday afternoon.

Some suggestions are to have more inventory, including more seating.

They recommend the meeting spaces include an auditorium with 200 seats, a conference room with 16 seats and a second multipurpose room with 100 to 150 seats.

They also want a dedicated allowance for the history collection.