Mom says missing girl in Virginia; police search, can’t find

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The mother of a 15-month-old Tennessee girl whose disappearance prompted an Amber Alert says the toddler’s grandmother took the little girl to Mendota, Virginia.

Megan Boswell told WJHL-TV on Monday that her mother took Evelyn Mae Boswell to a campground.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said authorities searched the campground but didn’t find the girl.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the toddler’s grandmother is “believed to have information” regarding her whereabouts.

The girl was reported missing Feb. 18, but was last seen in December.

Authorities said they are trying to determine why her disappearance was not reported sooner.