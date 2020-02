SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell has been taken into custody.

Megan Boswell was taken into custody and charged with false reporting by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, according to the TBI.

The TBI says the Amber Alert for Evelyn is still active at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7330.