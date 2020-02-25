Mugshots : Madison County : 02/24/20 – 02/25/20

1/10 Willie Greer Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

2/10 Anthony Medina Violation of probation

3/10 Armando Elder Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/10 Chelsea Kemp Driving under the influence



5/10 Derrick Branson Driving under the influence

6/10 Jason Miller Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/10 Patricia Cooley Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/10 Russell Lynn Ross Failure to appear



9/10 Sharon Taylor Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

10/10 Steve Jackson Schedule VI drug violations, schedule IV drug violations





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/24/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/25/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.