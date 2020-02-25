Mugshots : Madison County : 02/24/20 – 02/25/20 February 25, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Willie Greer Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Anthony Medina Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Armando Elder Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Chelsea Kemp Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Derrick Branson Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Jason Miller Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Patricia Cooley Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Russell Lynn Ross Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Sharon Taylor Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Steve Jackson Schedule VI drug violations, schedule IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/24/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/25/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest