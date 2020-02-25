Scattered Showers and Drizzle Tonight and Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, February 25th

Light rain has been off-and-on today, but drizzle is expected to continue this evening and possibly become a little bit more widespread. Temperatures will be dropping behind the incoming cold front – a second front after the first arrived yesterday. There’s still a chance that the colder air could catch up to the rain and allow some snowflakes to mix in tomorrow evening.

TONIGHT

Light showers and drizzle are expected this evening and overnight with rain featured for most of Wednesday’s forecast as well. Winds will become breezy overnight with sustained speeds of 5-10 mph by sunrise. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Wednesday morning.

Scattered showers are expected off-and-on Wednesday with cloudy skies and windy conditions. Temperatures will be steady in the lower 40s tomorrow but colder air arriving in the evening could cause a few snowflakes to mix in. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

