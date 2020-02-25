Suspect steals motorcycle, injures dog during shop break-in

JACKSON, Tenn. — A family-owned business is looking for answers after a weekend break-in.

Valerie and Daryl Lamkin say their business, Lamkin Performance Cycle, was broken into early Sunday morning.

Daryl Lamkin says the front door was broken and a motorcycle was stolen from the store.

Their dog, Carlye, was also injured in the break-in and is now paralyzed.

Daryl says the family believes Carlye was hit with a brick or another object, causing her injuries.

Now, the Lamkins are working to fix the damage to the store.

“We cleaned the window up and probably today or probably tomorrow, we’ll get the window replaced. Now I’m going to put bars all the way around to make it a little tougher for people to get in here,” Daryl Lamkin said.

If anyone sees the motorcycle or has any information on the break-in, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.