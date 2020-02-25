Woman indicted after allegedly ramming marshal’s vehicle

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Madison County woman is indicted after allegedly ramming a U.S. Marshal’s vehicle back in January.

Court documents say Madison Lockhart is accused of leading U.S. Marshals on a chase down Providence Road on January 23 when investigators were attempting to take her boyfriend into custody for violation of parole.

Court documents say Lockhart hit a marshal’s vehicle head-on during a chase that ended on Lower Brownsville Road in Haywood County.

Lockhart was indicted last week on federal assault charges.