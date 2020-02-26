Black History Month: Megan Taylor

JACKSON, Tenn. — One woman tells us how simply being kind is making a big impact on students in Jackson and Madison County.

Her name is Megan Taylor, District Homeless Liaison for Jackson-Madison County School System.

She grew up in Fayette County with her mom, dad and sister on their cattle farm.

“I grew up on a farm. He didn’t have any boys so I would be the one that would help,” Taylor said.

And she says school didn’t come easy for her.

“I wasn’t a good student,” Taylor said. “I struggled. I have ADHD.”

But Taylor says her parents were a big help and she eventually graduated high school, and then college, with a degree in organizational leadership and a concentration in human services.

“I saw my parents and my grandparents help people in the community and through their jobs, and so I just got led to the social service world,” Taylor said.

And for the past two years she’s worked for JMCSS as the first full time homeless liaison for the district.

“I make sure students are enrolled in school without any barriers so they can receive a free and appropriate education,” Taylor said.

That is thanks to the McKinney-Vento Act, which in part says students can keep going to their same school even if they have to move because they lose their housing.

“I have to make sure we have transportation to pick them up from that out of zone address to take them to the school they’re comfortable with,” Taylor said.

Taylor also works closely with the truancy officers, making sure students are actually showing up to school.

And she says there are some skills she learned growing up in the country she still uses today.

“It’s just about being kind and nice. Waving, saying hello to everyone. If I can help you, I’m going to help you,” Taylor said.

Just last week Taylor was named a Gem of the Future during the annual Jewel Awards at the Oman Arena.

And going into year three, she says there’s still a lot she wants to do for the students.

“We’re working every day to ensure students are getting their education and being safe and cared for,” Taylor said.

Taylor says she also wants to increase community engagement and they are always accepting donations for different toiletries for the students.