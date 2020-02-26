Local elementary school celebrates Black History Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at Alexander Elementary School took part in a Black History Month program on Wednesday.

Students took a break from the text books and celebrated the achievements of those who came before them.

Wednesday’s title of their Black History program was Celebrating the Legacy.

There was a performance from the dance team at North Parkway Middle School and a dance team from the community. 2019 Miss Tennessee Brianna Mason was also there to speak to students.

“I just cheer them up, like when I help people. It makes me feel better to make them feel better,” fourth grader Aalayah Harris said.