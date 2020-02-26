Mugshots : Madison County : 02/25/20 – 02/26/20 February 26, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Jakia Robinson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Anecia Young Schedule III drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Anthony Bayman Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Bernie Young Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Billie Joe Chapman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Billy Deon Bolden Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Carlson Cary Cole Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Dionte Harris Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Jaquise Fuller Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Jerrick Allen Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Kenneth Bean Speeding, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Kevin Parker Neal Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Matthew Barnett Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Ryan Alan Mills Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Ryiehesia Holliday Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Terry Womack Schedule II drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/25/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/26/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest