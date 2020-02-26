Mugshots : Madison County : 02/25/20 – 02/26/20

1/16 Jakia Robinson Failure to appear

2/16 Anecia Young Schedule III drug violations

3/16 Anthony Bayman Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/16 Bernie Young Failure to comply



5/16 Billie Joe Chapman Failure to appear

6/16 Billy Deon Bolden Simple domestic assault, vandalism

7/16 Carlson Cary Cole Failure to appear

8/16 Dionte Harris Simple domestic assault, vandalism



9/16 Jaquise Fuller Disorderly conduct

10/16 Jerrick Allen Failure to appear, violation of probation

11/16 Kenneth Bean Speeding, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/16 Kevin Parker Neal Failure to appear



13/16 Matthew Barnett Violation of community corrections

14/16 Ryan Alan Mills Violation of community corrections

15/16 Ryiehesia Holliday Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/16 Terry Womack Schedule II drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

































Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.