North Carolina pond searched in investigation of missing child

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The mother and grandmother of a missing 15-month-old girl are now in the same Tennessee jail after giving conflicting accounts about the toddler’s disappearance.

Authorities frustrated by their multiple versions of what happened to Evelyn Mae Boswell said they charged the girl’s 18-year-old mother, Megan Boswell, with filing a false report because her inaccurate and conflicting statements have delayed and impeded the investigation.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in a news conference Wednesday that authorities are searching an area in Wilkes County, North Carolina in connection with the case.

The toddler’s disappearance prompted an Amber Alert after she was reported missing on Feb. 18.