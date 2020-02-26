Perry standing out in junior season

MARTIN, Tenn. — The UT-Martin Lady Skyhawks have been known to have great athletes come through the women’s basketball program for many years. This season, one in particular is standing out on the national level.

Junior forward, Chelsey Perry, quickly became must watch basketball, dominating opponents on the offensive side of the ball. Averaging 23.3 points per game, Perry leads the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring and currently ranks second in scoring in all of Division I women’s basketball.

Along with the scoring category, Perry also leads the Lady Skyhawks in FG%, 3PT%, and FT%. With just two games remaining on the regular season schedule, UT-Martin holds an overall record of 18-9. They are also tied for first in the OVC standings with Belmont.