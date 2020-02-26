Safavieh recalls chest of drawers

1/3

2/3

3/3





Safavieh has announced Aura and Silas chest of drawers are being recalled due to a tip-over hazard.

The chests are reportedly unstable if not anchored to the wall.

The chests came in light gray, champagne and steel teal colors, and were sold through Wayfair and Overstock.

No injuries have been reported, but if you have one of these, you should stop using it and contact the firm for a full refund.

Contact Safavieh toll-free at (866) 422-9070 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at cs@Safavieh.com or online at www.Safavieh.com and click on “Safety Notice” at the top of the Home Page.