TWRA: Search for missing boaters becomes ‘recovery’ operation

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has confirmed a search for three missing boaters near Pickwick Lake is now a search and recovery operation.

The TWRA says crews searching for two missing 15-year-old boys and their 43-year-old chaperone will now be scaled back as the recovery operation continues.

The teens are a part of the Obion County Central High School fishing team, officials say.

The boys and their chaperone were competing in a high school club fishing tournament over the weekend, and were reported missing Sunday night around 9 p.m.

Their bass boat was found Monday morning around 10 a.m., according to the TWRA.

