Children’s nightgown recall

Just Blanks is recalling its children’s nightgowns.

The gowns fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear.

The nightgowns were sold in sizes 12 months through size 12 in two prints: birthday and elephant.

If you have one of these gowns, contact Ishtex Textile Products for a full refund.

To contact Ishtex Textile Products, call 800-935-0914 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at salesishtex@gmail.com with “Product Recall” as the email subject or online at www.ishtex.com and click on the Product Recall Notice link at the bottom of the page for more information.