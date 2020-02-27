FHU students partner with Henderson Police Department

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University students are getting hands on experience thanks to the Henderson Police Department.

They’re teaming up for a neighborhood watch program.

“This is an opportunity for people to reach out to their neighbors, network, meet together two or three times a year, and just look for ways they can be safer,” criminal justice program coordinator Stark Davis said.

This is their first semester for the program, and 10 students are participating.

The police department started looking into the program about a year ago, but it was only a couple of months ago that it really came to life.

“They come to us with an eagerness to learn. They come to us with an eagerness to work, and then what we give to them is real world,” Henderson Police Department Assistant Chief Tim Crowe.

Two of those students getting the real world experience: Kyle Travis and Amelia Beames.

“Just to get to know the neighborhood and what’s going on everywhere. And when you move to the other states, you still have that connection and still know what to do,” said Travis, who is a criminal justice major.

And they have big hopes for what this program could become.

“More people involved on both sides of the spectrum. More students involved with more community members, and just a heightened sense of community and security,” said Beames, who is also a criminal justice major.

Davis says they hope the program becomes big enough they can start getting students involved earlier in their time at FHU, and they can build even stronger connections.

If you want to get your neighborhood involved, call the Henderson Police Department at (731) 983-5035, and they can help get you set up.