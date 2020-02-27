Little Helper’s shopping cart recall

You may want to check your child’s room for this recall.

Step2 is recalling its Little Helper’s children’s grocery shopping carts.

The shopping cart’s basket can break into sharp pieces, posing a laceration hazard.

Step2 has received 22 reports of the cart baskets breaking so far. No injuries have been reported.

The toy carts were sold at Kohl’s and other stores nationwide.

If you have this toy, take it away from children and contact Step2 for a free replacement or refund.

You can contact Step2 at (800) 347-8372. You can also visit their website for more information.