Miss Tennessee Volunteer announces Miss America Volunteer competition

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant announced Thursday that a new national scholarship competition is scheduled to take place in 2021.

During the announcement Thursday, pageant organizers confirmed the Miss America Volunteer Scholarship Pageant is scheduled to take place in Jackson next year.

The pageant dates are scheduled for March 10 through March 12, 2021, with finals scheduled for March 13 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

We’ll have more on the announcement tonight at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.