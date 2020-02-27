Mugshots : Madison County : 02/26/20 – 02/27/20

1/11 Teresa Stoner Failure to appear

2/11 Aaron Glass Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

3/11 Adam Love Violation of probation

4/11 Adrienne Burns Simple domestic assault



5/11 Brett Thrower Theft over $1,000

6/11 Christopher Harris Forgery, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/11 Darrian Samuels Aggravated assault

8/11 Jirah Gregory Assault, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest



9/11 Stevie Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/11 Terry Lenon Simple domestic assault, burglary

11/11 Wylie Ligon Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/26/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/27/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.