Mugshots : Madison County : 02/26/20 – 02/27/20 February 27, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11Teresa Stoner Failure to appear 2/11Aaron Glass Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations 3/11Adam Love Violation of probation 4/11Adrienne Burns Simple domestic assault 5/11Brett Thrower Theft over $1,000 6/11Christopher Harris Forgery, driving on revoked/suspended license 7/11Darrian Samuels Aggravated assault 8/11Jirah Gregory Assault, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest 9/11Stevie Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license 10/11Terry Lenon Simple domestic assault, burglary 11/11Wylie Ligon Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/26/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/27/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots