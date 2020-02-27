North Parkway Middle hosts annual Black History Month program

JACKSON, Tenn. — An east Jackson middle school held a special celebration for Black History Month.

North Parkway Middle School featured students singing, dancing, reciting poetry and role playing during the annual program.

They also showed appreciation to a legend of education, Jon Worthington, the first principal of North Parkway Middle School.

Organizers say this was a great way for students to show off their other talents.

“We worry so much about academic, which is very important, but it’s also good to see our students out of their element and allow to have opportunity to show their other talents,” principal Tiffany Spight said.

Dr. Jerry Woods was the master of ceremonies for the program.